First Warning Forecast: Cloudy conditions return, much cooler into the New Year

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, clouds continue to build. Temperatures fall into the mid 30s tonight.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the low 50s.

A cold front approaches on Monday bringing the chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures will be near 70 for a change. Winds could gust up to 30 mph.

Cooler and mainly dry conditions return for the rest of the week. This New Year’s Eve, temperatures will be in the 30s.

