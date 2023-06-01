First Warning Forecast: Cloudy & cool again today, Warmer to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A few showers, breezy, and cool again today. Warmer to end the week with some clearing.

Watch out for areas of fog again this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with areas of drizzle and isolated showers. It will be cool again today with highs in the low 70s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be breezy with a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Look for clearing skies on Friday. We will start with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers, but sunshine should return for the afternoon. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 70s.

Watch for some weather changes this weekend as a back door cold front moves through the region. Highs will warm to the upper 70s on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible later Saturday to early Sunday, but this front does not look like a big rain maker for us. We will go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Sunday. It will be cooler with highs near 70 and windy with NE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure area over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico have become a little more concentrated during the past several hours. Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development over the next day or so as the system meanders over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. By this weekend environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development as the system drifts southeastward towards the Florida Peninsula.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

