First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, cooler, scattered showers, and breezy midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Scattered showers, breezy, and cool through midweek. Lower rain chances this weekend but still windy.
Watch out for areas of fog this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with areas of drizzle and scattered showers. It will be cooler today with highs near 70, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will kick up again, NE at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.
Our weather pattern doesn’t change much through midweek. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, highs in the low 70s and breezy for Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs will climb to the mid and upper 70s by the end of the week. Rain chances will drop slightly, and we will see the clouds start to break up.
Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-15G25
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15G25
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)
UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Green)
Mosquitoes: High
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR