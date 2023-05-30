First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, cooler, scattered showers, and breezy midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers, breezy, and cool through midweek. Lower rain chances this weekend but still windy.

Watch out for areas of fog this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with areas of drizzle and scattered showers. It will be cooler today with highs near 70, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will kick up again, NE at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Our weather pattern doesn’t change much through midweek. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, highs in the low 70s and breezy for Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will climb to the mid and upper 70s by the end of the week. Rain chances will drop slightly, and we will see the clouds start to break up.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



