First Warning Forecast: Cloudy & cooler today, Warming to near 60 this weekend

Friday Morning Weather Webcast
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Gloomy and cooler today. Warming to near 60 this weekend. Chilly again to start next week.

A gloomy morning with clouds, fog, and drizzle. Scattered showers are possible today, mainly in NC. Highs will struggle to reach 50 this afternoon.

The weekend looks nice. We will see a mix of sun and clouds both days with slim rain chances. Highs will warm to the upper 50s Saturday and near 60 Sunday.

Colder air and rain return to start next week. Highs will drop to the low 40s on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. We will warm back into the 60s by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

