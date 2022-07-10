First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, showers, windy, and cooler today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gloomy, windy, and cooler end to the weekend. Sunshine returns early next week but storms return by midweek.

Cloudy skies today with on and off showers throughout the day. Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s today, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with NE winds at 10 to 20 and higher gusts.

Look for clearing skies on Monday. Mostly cloudy to start the day to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds will relax and highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

Heat and humidity will ramp up for midweek. Highs will jump to the low 90s on Tuesday with lots of sunshine. Afternoon storms will return on Wednesday as a cold front moves in.

We will be stuck in another unsettled pattern for the second half of the week as the cold front stalls out across the Southeast. Expect several chances for scattered showers and storms and highs in the 80s to end the week.

Today: Cloudy, Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

