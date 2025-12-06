First Warning Forecast: Cloudy skies stay in place today

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be cloudy with some spotty drizzle in the morning. A few breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 40s expected. Winds will be light out of the NW at 5-10 mph. Overnight clouds will clear out, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and a step warmer with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the E at 5-10 mph. Overnight winds will pick up as a cold front makes its way through. By Monday morning windy conditions are expected, with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph. A few showers are possible Monday as well, and some wet snowflakes may mix in with the showers. Highs on Monday will be quite cool, in the low 40s.

The week will stay below normal temperatures wise, with highs staying in the 40s Tuesday and 50s expected Wednesday. Our next chance of rain arrives on Friday.

