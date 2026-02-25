First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, warmer, and breezy today, Rain tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up for midweek. Tracking rain for Thursday. A nice weekend ahead.

Look for a mix of clouds today, mostly cloudy in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. A spotty shower is possible but most of the area will just see the extra clouds. Highs will warm to the mid 50s today, near normal for this time of year. It will be breezy again with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Rain returns for Thursday as an area of low-pressure slides across the Southeast. Expect widespread rain Thursday morning, becoming more scattered by midday. Highs will reach the upper 50s tomorrow.

Scattered showers will linger into Friday morning. Highs will drop to near 50 on Friday.

The weekend looks nice. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

