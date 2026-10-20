First Warning Forecast: Coastal flooding and windy conditions Wednesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Minor tidal flooding is likely this afternoon due to the coastal storm that continues to churn well offshore. We'll see clear skies and windy conditions tonight, with lows dropping into the 40s inland and 50s along the coast.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and windy, with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s to around 70. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph inland and up to 40 mph along the immediate coast. We'll see more tidal flooding tomorrow, with high tide occurring during the early morning hours around 5 am and 5 pm in the afternoon. Some clouds are possible along the coast after 3 PM, but dry conditions are still expected. Overnight the winds should start to calm down, with mostly clear skies expected.

Thursday will feature calmer winds and sunny skies, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the N at 10-15 mph. Dry weather is the theme of this week, with more sunshine in store for Friday and high temperatures staying in the 60s.

This weekend is looking pleasant, with dry conditions and highs staying in the 60s. Dry weather persists early next week, with lots of sunshine expected.

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