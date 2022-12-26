First Warning Forecast: Cold again today, Warming to the 60s later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cold start to the week but warmer air is on the way. Highs in the 60s to end the week! Tracking rain to ring in the new year.

Another cold start with temperatures in the 20s and teen. Highs will reach the upper 30s today, just a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will take another small step warmer tomorrow with highs in the low 40s. We will see clouds in the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon.

The warming trend continues for the end of the week with highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday, mid 50s on Thursday, and near 60 on Friday.

WTKR News 3

It will be warm this weekend with highs in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Clouds and showers are likely this weekend. As of now, the biggest rain chances will be Saturday PM to Sunday AM.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

