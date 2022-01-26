First Warning Forecast: Cold air returns today, Tracking snow to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cold air returns… Bundle up! Temperatures will start near 30 this morning but it will feel more like the low 20s with a north wind at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will only reach the mid 30s this afternoon with a wind chill in the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect a mix of clouds today, with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon.

Winds will relax for Thursday, but it will still be chilly with highs in the upper 30s. We will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

We are watching the end of the week for another rain/snow chance. Rain will move in Friday afternoon to evening. As temperatures drop Friday night rain will change over to snow. Expect widespread snow overnight to Saturday morning. Snow showers should move out by midday or afternoon Saturday. It is too early for specific snowfall numbers, but 3” to 7” of accumulation is looking likely based on the current trends.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

