First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy through the end of the week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening underneath clear skies low temperatures will fall into the 20s.

The below normal conditions will continue for the foreseeable future. High temperatures this week will be in the 40s with the exception of Thursday. That will be our warmest day by comparison but highs will still be just a few degrees below normal.

Rain chances will be slim to none this week with highest rain chances arriving with a frontal system arriving early next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar