First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy today, Rain returns this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A frigid end to the week… Temperatures will drop from the 40s to the 30s this morning with mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower or flurries. Clouds will gradually clear out through the day, but it will be cold and windy. Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the upper 20s and low 30s with strong NW winds, 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday will be sunny but chilly. Temperatures will start in the mid 20s tomorrow morning with a wind chill in the upper teens. Expect lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs again struggling to hit 40 degrees.

Temperatures will jump to the 50s, even flirting with 60 on Sunday (a one-day warmup). Expect sunshine in the morning but clouds will build through the day. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, but more rain will move in Sunday night.

Showers will continue for Monday morning, but we will return to sunshine by the afternoon. The colder air is back next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Today: Clearing Skies, Cold, windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sunny, Chilly, Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N/E 5-15

