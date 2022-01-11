First Warning Forecast: Cold & clear tonight, milder Wednesday with highs near 50

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight will feature clear skies with lows in the mid 20s. It won't feel as cold as last night, because winds will be lighter out of the south between 5 and 10 mph.

Sunshine will continue for Wednesday, and we will warm to the upper 40s. More clouds will mix in for Thursday with a spotty shower possible, especially along the coast. Highs will reach to near 50, close to normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies and mid 40s on Friday.

We are watching this weekend for our next chance for rain and snow. Forecast models have been very inconsistent, so confidence is low at this point. Stay tuned for updates.