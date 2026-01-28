First Warning Forecast: Cold stretch continues, Snow and wind this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cold week with highs in the 30s. Tracking another chance for snow this weekend as a low develops along the East Coast.

Another cold morning with temperatures in 20s and a wind chill in the teens. Highs will return to the mid 30s today. Expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.

Still cold for the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the low 30s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will drop to the teens and 20s. We will see more sunshine on Thursday with clouds building in on Friday.

We are watching another chance for wintry weather this weekend as an area of low-pressure develops to our south and slides up the East Coast. The track of the low will determine how much snow we see (closer to the coast, more snow, away from the coast, less snow). This system will also bring us very strong winds (gusts to 40+ mph) and a risk for tidal/coastal flooding.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 20. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

