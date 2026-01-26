First Warning Forecast: Cold weather advisory in effect tonight

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening clouds will depart, with temperatures dropping into the teens overnight with wind chills near 0 degrees. A cold weather advisory is in place tonight through tomorrow morning. Bundle up and make sure those pets are inside tonight!

Tomorrow will be sunny and cold with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph. Overnight Tuesday will be another cold one, with lows in the teens and low 20s.

Wednesday will start off with mostly sunny skies followed by partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray flurry is possible, with a 10% chance of precipitation. High's will once again be very cold, in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be light, out of the W at 5-10 mph. The cold air remains locked in place for the rest of the week, with highs only in the low 30s on Thursday along with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray flurry is possible again, with another 10% chance of precipitation.

We're tracking another chance for winter weather this weekend. Right now, confidence is low, and impacts have yet to be determined. But the potential is there for another winter storm, with a 40% chance of precipitation on Saturday right now. Tune in for updates throughout the week, and don't take snow maps you see on social media for fact.

