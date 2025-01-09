First Warning Forecast: Cold & windy again today, Snow to start the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Winter Storm Watch in effect from 7 PM Friday to 1 PM Saturday for most of Southeastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina.

WTKR News 3

Sunny, cold, and windy again today. Snow to kick off the weekend. Sunny skies and a small warmup early next week.

Cold and windy again today. Highs will return to the mid 30s but it will feel more like the mid 20s with a NW wind at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph. Expect mostly sunny skies again today.

WTKR News 3

Highs will return to the upper 30s on Friday and winds will back down. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in by midday. Snow showers will move in from west to east after 6 pm.

WTKR News 3

Snow will continue for Saturday morning with sleet and rain mixing in by mid-morning to midday. Most of the area will see 1” to 4” of snow accumulation with the highest numbers for inland Virginia and the lowest numbers near the Albemarle. Some ice accumulation is possible, mainly on the Southside and NE NC. Skies will clear out Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

WTKR News 3

We will see lots of sunshine for Sunday and early next week. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 40s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 15-25 G35

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR