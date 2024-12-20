First Warning Forecast: Cold & windy weekend, wind chill in the teens & 20s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gloomy Friday. Even colder and windy this weekend. Warming up for Christmas.

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and drizzle today as an area of low-pressure brushes by the coastline. Highs will return to the upper 40s. North winds will start light but pick up through the day.

Even colder air moves in this weekend. Expect highs in the low 40s on Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s this weekend. The wind will crank up again, mainly north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Expect a wind chill about 10 degrees below the actual temperature.

Temperatures will climb back into the 40s and 50s early next week. Look for partly cloudy skies for Christmas Eve and mostly cloudy skies for Christmas Day with a small rain chance.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

