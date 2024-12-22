First Warning Forecast: Colder temperatures settling in this weekend

Jim Duncan's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures for the rest of the weekend will continue to drop, with breezy conditions also bringing some very cold windchills into early Sunday. High pressure moving across southern Canada will lock in the cold air through Monday, with a slow warming trend following for the rest of next week. Actual low temperatures by sunrise Sunday will be in the mid to upper 20s over most of southeastern Virginia with the wind early in the morning making it feel more like the teens and lower 20s. Afternoon highs Sunday will only top out in the 30s. There could even be a few light snow showers on those northerly winds over the Atlantic waters just off the coast of Virginia.

With the wind, there is also a continuation of Small Craft Advisories for all coastal areas including the Bay through Sunday afternoon. Winds from the north will be 15-20 knots with higher gusts early Sunday, but turn a little lighter later in the day.

Temperatures will stay quite cold into Monday, followed by a gradual warmup. By next weekend we'll be back to above-normal temperatures, with highs reaching into the mid-50s next Saturday and Sunday.

The weather overall next week looks pretty quiet with respect to any rain, with a chance Tuesday into Christmas Day as a weak cold front drops south of the region while Low pressure develops east of the Carolinas. A stronger front could bring some showers late next weekend, with the timing still uncertain.