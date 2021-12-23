First Warning Forecast: Colder today but a warmup arrives for the holiday weekend

First Warning Forecast:

Coldest day of the week... A dry cold front has moved off the coast this morning and high pressure will be moving in today. It's a frigid start, as many spots are waking up in the 20s. Despite wall-to-wall sunshine this afternoon, highs today will only reach the mid 40s. This will be noticeably colder than yesterday. Winds will be light out of the north between 5 and 10 mph. Tonight will feature increasing clouds with lows in the low 30s.

A warming trend begins on Christmas Eve with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Friday leading to a mostly cloudy night Christmas Eve. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid 40s.

The warmest day of the weekend will be Christmas Day! Highs will soar to the mid 60s, which is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is only a 10% chance of rain and a 0% of snow.

Temperatures will still be mild on Sunday for the end of December. Highs will warm to near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

The warm stretch will carry into Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs in the low 60s Monday and mid 60s Tuesday. Wednesday is looking even warmer, with highs near 70.