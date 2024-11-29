First Warning Forecast: Coldest air so far of season arrives this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Saturday morning, many of us will wake up to temperatures in the 20s. The afternoon won't be much warmer with highs only in the 40s.

An isolated shower or two will be possible early Sunday morning as a backdoor cold front reinforces the colder air mass next week. Highs all throughout the upcoming work-week will be in the 40s with sub-freezing overnight lows.

Temperatures briefly rebound into the 50s by the end of the week but another cold front pushes highs back down into the 40s as we head into next weekend.

