First Warning Forecast: Comfortable midweek, oppressive heat late-week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This morning will be mild and comfortable with noticeably lower humidity and temperatures in the mid 70s.

By the afternoon, we only reach the mid 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine but a few isolated showers and storms will develop mainly along the Outer Banks.

The comfortable conditions extend through the middle of the work week with highs in the mid 80s and lower humidity. Rain chances will be lower as well.

The heat builds back in just before the upcoming weekend with highs back in the 90s and heat index values in the low triple digits. Isolated storm chances return early next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar