First Warning Forecast: Comfortably cool weather to continue this week

The passage of a cold front to wrap up the weekend ushered in a refreshing break from the hot weather. Sunday featured some spectacular temperatures with lower humidity versus the recent heat wave we endured, and the trend is set to continue for much of the upcoming week, with a warming trend returning by the end of the week. Dew points will stay in the comfortable range as well until slowly rising again Thursday and Friday.

Monday will bring a weak impulse across the region that could touch off a few thunderstorms, especially later in the day, with decreasing chances following into midweek. By Thursday night and Friday our thunderstorm chances will increase again, with a small chance into next weekend.

Tropics-wise, there is a 30% chance that an area of cloudiness along a frontal boundary east of the Carolinas could develop into a tropical system over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center projects that even if it does develop it would stay offshore and move away from the U.S. to the east-northeast.