First Warning Forecast: Confidence in snow this week increasing

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening the rain will taper off but we'll still remain gusty. Temperatures fall back into the 30s tonight but bright sunshine will return for the last day of the holiday weekend.

Breezy conditions stick around Monday with high winds tapering off during the evening. Another system moves into the area by the middle of the week bringing the chance for a mix of rain and snow.

The confidence of heavy snow is increasing and the rain/snow line is shifting farther south. Based off the latest model runs, it's looking like we'll start out with snowfall across much of the area Wednesday afternoon. The snow looks to shift north and continue for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore but becomes a rain/snow mix for Southside and continues as rain for coastal North Carolina.

The inclement weather moves out by Thursday morning and next weekend is looking much drier!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

