Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Cool again today, Tracking rain to end the week

wx-clouds 4.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:55 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 04:55:52-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A cool stretch with highs in the 60s. A few smaller rain chances through midweek. Bigger rain chances to end the week.

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. It will still be cool with high in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Day Planner - AM.png

Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. More clouds will build in for Thursday with a chance for scattered showers. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next big rain chance is set to move in on Friday as an area of low-pressure tracks across the southeast. We will see mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain building in. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will ramp up with gusts to 30+ mph.

1.png

We may start and end the weekend with rain as one weather system moves out and another moves in. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s this weekend, closer to normal for this time of year. It will still be windy with gusts to 30 mph.
 

2.png

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E/SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10
 
Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate
 

Pollen Bar Graph.png

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV