First Warning Forecast: Cool again today, Tracking rain to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool stretch with highs in the 60s. A few smaller rain chances through midweek. Bigger rain chances to end the week.

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. It will still be cool with high in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. More clouds will build in for Thursday with a chance for scattered showers. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next big rain chance is set to move in on Friday as an area of low-pressure tracks across the southeast. We will see mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain building in. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will ramp up with gusts to 30+ mph.

WTKR News 3

We may start and end the weekend with rain as one weather system moves out and another moves in. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s this weekend, closer to normal for this time of year. It will still be windy with gusts to 30 mph.



WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10



Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate



WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

