First Warning Forecast: Cool and breezy again today, Back to the 80s next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another cool and breezy day. Warming to the 70s and 80s next week. Tracking several rain chances next week.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s, 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect lots of sunshine but it will still be breezy with NW winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Sunshine will continue for Friday as we begin a very slow warmup. Expect highs in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday warming to the low 70s Sunday. More clouds will build in for this weekend with a few scattered showers, mainly Sunday night.

We will warm back to the upper 70s and low 80s early next week but get your umbrella ready. We are tracking several back-to-back chances for showers through next week. The first round will be Sunday night to Monday morning.

Today: Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

