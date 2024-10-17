First Warning Forecast: Cool and breezy again today, Sunshine and 70s this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cool and breezy to end the work week. Warming to the 70s this weekend.

Mostly cloudy this morning with scattered showers, mainly along the coast. Look for clearing skies by midday to the afternoon. Highs will return to near 60 today and it will be windy, north at to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

Expect lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 60s and still windy.

Winds will relax and highs will climb back into the low 70s this weekend with mostly sunny skies both days. The warming trend will continue for next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s by midweek.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Tropical Update

Tracking a trough of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for slow development as the disturbance moves quickly west to WNW, passing near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Friday, then near the Greater Antilles over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

Watching a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the middle to latter portions of this week. Some gradual development is possible over the next couple of days if the system stays over water while it moves slowly NW toward Central America.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

