First Warning Forecast: Cool and breezy Tuesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures will cool off into the 60s, and winds will start to slowly pick up out of the NE. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s, with winds out of the NE at 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow will start off with some cloud cover in the morning followed by sunshine by the afternoon. Cooler weather is expected Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be windy, with winds out of the NE at 15-25 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s, with winds slowly calming down.

Wednesday will be a step warmer, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. We'll see plenty of sunshine along with lighter winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Thursday will be even better, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be light on Thursday out of the E at 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead, warmer and more humid weather is expected to return as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will reach the 90s by Friday, with dew points climbing to near 70 by the weekend.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)