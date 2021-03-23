First Warning Forecast: Cool and cloudy today, warmer with showers Wednesday

First Warning Forecast:

We will see mostly cloudy skies today. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 50s today, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be breezy today with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will warm to the 60s on Wednesday, 70s on Thursday, and 80s on Friday. Expect a bigger chance for showers on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. More sunshine will mix in on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday. Highs will reach the low 70s on Sunday with more clouds and scattered showers.

