First Warning Forecast: Cool and cloudy Wednesday, warmup this weekend

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Tonight a few clouds will move through with a chance for a quick hitting snow shower up in Accomack county on the Eastern Shore. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s and 20s overnight, and frost is likely for much of our region.

Tomorrow will start off with a mix of sun and clouds, with mostly clouds skies expected after the mid-morning hours. We'll see chilly conditions with highs in the mid 40s, along with a NE breeze at 10-15 mph. Clouds should depart before sunset, with clearing skies likely after 5 pm. Overnight temperatures will drop back into the 30s, with mostly clear skies expected Wednesday night.

Thursday will be a pleasant day with temperatures rebounding into the 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies and light winds. Friday will be even warmer, with temperatures jumping into the 60s. Temperatures will jump into the 70s this weekend, with a low-end (20%) chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm both days this weekend.

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