First Warning Forecast: Cool and comfortable Friday, Rain returns overnight

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Highs reached the 60s today, making it one of our milder Christmas Days in recent years.

This evening, conditions will be comfortable in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

Friday morning will be cool and partly cloudy. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the mid 40s. Cloud cover will increase as we go throughout the day. Scattered showers return overnight.

Most of the rain will be gone by Saturday morning. This weekend will be comfortable with temperatures both days in the low 50s.

Our next chance for widespread rainfall comes on Monday. This New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be cool with little to no rain expected.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar