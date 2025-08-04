First Warning Forecast: Cool and dry to start the week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Drier weather persists tonight into tomorrow with temperatures falling into the 60s overnight along with some increasing clouds.

Tomorrow we'll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. It'll be mainly dry, with a 10% chance of a spot shower. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with dew points staying fairly comfortable in the mid 60s. Winds stay out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with a bit more sunshine along with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Humidity starts to build back in on Wednesday with dew points approaching the upper 60s to near 70. Later this week rain chances will increase, with showers and storms looking more likely by the weekend.

