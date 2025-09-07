First Warning Forecast: Cool and gloomy to start the week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off mostly cloudy along with patchy fog and drizzle. It will be much cooler and a bit gloomy today, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s. We'll see some scattered showers developing during the late morning, making their way from west to east during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the N at 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph possible. Dew points will drop off throughout the day, falling from near 70 down to the low 60s by the end of the day. Overnight skies will begin to clear out with showers dissipating with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Surf heights will be between 2 to 3 feet, with a moderate risk of rip currents.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will stay below normal in the mid 70s, with breezy conditions out of the NE at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. There is a 10% chance of a stray shower, along with dew points falling into the upper 50s. Clouds will start to fill in overnight Monday into Tuesday as a coastal tries to develop offshore, with mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day on Tuesday. Highs will stay in the mid 70s along with breezy conditions out of the NE at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. We'll see mainly dry conditions, with a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy again along with some scattered showers closer to the shoreline, particularly along the Outer Banks. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week, with drier weather and sunshine returning by Thursday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Invest 91L quickly lost steam this weekend and now has no chance of developing into a tropical depression, just a few days after having a 90% chance of development. With Invest 91L gone we now have a very rare (and welcome) sight in the tropics, no development expected at the peak of hurricane season! Tropical conditions become more ideal for development later this week into next week, we'll keep you updated if (and when) anything changes.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)