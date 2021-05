First Warning Forecast:

Cool and windy Saturday, warmer and sunny Mother's Day...

Expect highs in the upper 60s on today with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be windy with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. We will warm to the mid 70s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Showers and storms will return on Monday as a cold front moves in. We will warm to the 80s on Monday, then drop back to the 60s on Tuesday (behind the cold front).