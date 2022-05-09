First Warning Forecast: Cool and windy with several rounds of coastal flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool, cloudy, and windy start to the work week. Rain chances will increase for the end of the week. Warming to the 70s and 80s this weekend.

An area of low pressure will linger off the Virginia/Carolina coast over the next several days. That will keep us in a pattern of clouds, cool temperatures, and strong winds. Highs will struggle to hit 60 this afternoon, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine inland and a few showers possible. It will continue to be very windy with NNE winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35+ mph. Expect another round of moderate to major level tidal flooding near our afternoon/evening high tide. Expect very rough surf and the potential for overwash on the Outer Banks.

WTKR News 3

Tuesday will look and feel a lot like today. With strong NNE wind, clouds, and highs near 60. We will see more tidal flooding tomorrow, near our morning and afternoon high tides.

Some sunshine will try to mix in for Wednesday as we warm to the mid 60s. It will still be windy, and we will still see issues with tidal flooding.

Winds start to relax for the second half of the week, but rain chances will go up. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will warm to the upper 60s on Thursday and the mid 70s on Friday. Expect mid 70s to low 80s this weekend.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NNE 15-25 G35+

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NNE 15-25 G35+

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NNE 15-25 G35+

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

