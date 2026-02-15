First Warning Forecast: Cool & cloudy start, warming up midweek

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, much needed rainfall continues. Showers start to fade overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Gloomy conditions kick off the work week with mostly cloudy skies lingering through much of the day Monday. Highs will reach the mid 40s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday along with warmer temperatures. We’ll be back in the 60s for most of the week.

Isolated shower chances linger late week and into the upcoming weekend.

