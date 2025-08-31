First Warning Forecast: Cool, dry, and a bit breezy for Labor Day

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out sunny with cool and comfortable conditions expected to continue. Some morning showers are possible along the Outer Banks from Rodanthe to Hatteras, otherwise dry conditions are expected. We'll see some clouds move in during the afternoon along with a 10% chance of a stray shower or storm. It will be a bit breezy as well today, with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph, up to 20 mph along the immediate coastline. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s to near 80, dew points in the 50s. Surf height will be between 2-4 feet, with a moderate risk of rip currents expected.

Labor day will be a nice one, with partly cloudy skies expected along with just a 10% chance of a passing shower or storm. It'll remain a bit breezy, with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, with dew points near 60. Tuesday will be similar, with dry conditions expected to continue along with highs once again in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will drop off on Tuesday, falling to 5-10 mph out of the E.

Later next week humidity and rain chances increase, with dew points jumping back up near 70 by Thursday. Temperatures will jump into the mid 80s after our cool stretch. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday/Friday as well.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

A tropical wave moving off the coast of West Africa has a 30% chance of tropical formation over the next 7 days, which is unchanged from yesterday. It's pretty quiet in the tropics for now, we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

