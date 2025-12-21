First Warning Forecast: Cool start to the week, mild temps this Christmas

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Cool again to start the week. Warmer temps return for Christmas.

This evening, skies will gradually clear. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s.

There will be plenty of sunshine Monday. Highs reach the mid 40s.

A cold front approaches the region on Tuesday bringing the chance of isolated showers in the morning. Skies clear by the afternoon.

Temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A few spotty showers will be possible Thursday.

