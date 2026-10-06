First Warning Forecast: Cool Tuesday night before warmer weather returns

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s and 40s as clear skies and calm winds allow for very efficient cooling. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s closer to the coast with 40s inland, some isolated pockets may reach the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny fall day, with clear skies and light winds out of the SE at 5-10 mph. It will be a step warmer, with high temperatures in the low 70s. Clear skies and light winds Wednesday night will result in another round of chilly overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday will be warmer, with high temperatures around 80 and mostly sunny skies expected. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop off into the mid 70s on Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds expected along with no rain once again.

Saturday will feature some partial cloud cover and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It will be mainly a dry Saturday, with rain holding off until Sunday. On Sunday the remnants of a tropical system will start to move our way, bringing rain during the afternoon and a chance of thunderstorms as well. Some severe weather may be possible Sunday evening, stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the weekend! Dry weather returns by Tuesday of next week.

TROPICS:

A tropical wave is poised to become Tropical Storm Isaias and will likely bring impacts to the Gulf Coast. This storm may even become our first hurricane of the season, but right now it looks unlikely that it becomes a major hurricane. There is still lots of uncertainty however, and the scale of future impacts are not locked in yet. We can say with a high degree of confidence that the remnants of this system will bring some rain and maybe even some severe weather to Hampton Roads by Sunday (see above).

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