First Warning Forecast: Cool, windy, and showers today, Warmer this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers today, cooler, and still windy. Gradually warming up through the weekend.

We will start with some sunshine first thing this morning, but clouds will build in by midday. Expect scattered showers this afternoon to evening. It will still be windy today with a west to NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph. A little bit cooler today with highs in the low 60s, 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

We will warm to the mid 60s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. It will still be breezy with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph. Winds will relax for Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks okay, for now… I’m watching a stationary front that will linger across the southeast. Most of the rain should stay to our southwest, but it is worth keeping an eye on. Highs will warm from the upper 60s on Saturday to the low 70s on Sunday.



WTKR News 3

Today: Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/NW 10-20 G25

Tonight: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate



WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

