First Warning Forecast: Cool & windy today, Warming to the 70s later this week

Posted at 4:25 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 04:25:58-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Frost Advisory from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry Sussex, Williamsburg, James City, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, Northampton (NC). Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Cool and windy today, back to sunshine. Several sunny and dry days this week. Warming to the 70s later this week and 80s this weekend.

Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today, but it will still be cool and windy. Highs will only climb the near 60 this afternoon with a WNW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s near the coast and 30s inland.

Winds will relax for Wednesday with more sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

A slow and steady warmup for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s for Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies. We will climb to the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: WNW 10-20G30
Tonight: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

