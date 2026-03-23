First Warning Forecast: Cooler air arrives Tuesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures will continue to drop off, falling into the 50s this evening and 40s/upper 30s overnight. It will be breezy overnight as well, with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph and clearing skies.

Tomorrow will be chilly. Temperatures start in the low 40s, with high temperatures only getting up to around 50 degrees. We'll see mostly sunny skies besides some passing clouds. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday will be a step warmer, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. It will be partly cloudy with light winds out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Thursday will be even warmer, with high temperatures jumping into the 70s along with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions expected.

Our next rain chance will move in on Friday. It will be hot, with temperatures reaching the low 80s by the afternoon. Showers and some thunderstorms will move through late Friday afternoon and evening, bringing some cooler weather along with it. This weekend looks mainly dry with temps in the 50s.

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