First Warning Forecast: Cooler air moving in, Showers this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Colder air returns to end the week. Tracking rain to end the weekend.

The first step of our cooling trend starts today. Highs will reach the mid 60s this afternoon, cooler than yesterday but still warm for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds today with slim rain chances and light winds.

Highs will drop to the mid 50s on Friday with more sunshine. We will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s this weekend.

Showers will build in Sunday night and continue into Monday morning as a cold front pushes through the region. We will see temperatures level off (closer to normal) in the 50s next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

