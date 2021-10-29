Watch
First Warning Forecast: Cooler and drier this weekend, just in time for Halloween

Posted at 6:31 PM, Oct 29, 2021
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:
Tonight, will feature partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s. The heavy and widespread rain has come to an end, but a spotty shower will still be possible overnight. We will see another round of nuisance level tidal flooding during high tide early Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon.

The weekend forecast is looking much nicer than our Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with a spotty shower possible. We will see more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to near 70, near normal for this time of year. Expect west to southwest winds this weekend at 5 to 15 mph.

