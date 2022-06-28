First Warning Forecast: Cooler and less humid today, 90s later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A break from the heat and humidity today. Climbing back to the 90s for the holiday weekend. Tracking storms for the 4th of July.

Showers will continue to move out early this morning and we will see a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs will only reach the upper 70s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. The humidity will be lower too, so it will feel a bit more like spring.

WTKR News 3

Expect a mix of mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be slim.

The heat and humidity will build back for the end of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Thursday and the low 90s for Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies both days.

It will be hot and humid this weekend with highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Watch out for showers and storms Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves in.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is centered about 420 miles east of Trinidad and moving west at 23 mph. On the forecast track, the system will pass near portions of the southern Windward Islands by tonight and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days if the disturbance remains over water.

A surface trough of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico. Some additional development of this system is possible as it moves generally west at 5-10 mph and approaches the coast of Texas during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

A tropical wave located about 1200 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is forecast to interact with another tropical wave to its east over the next several days, and some gradual development is possible later this week while the overall system moves WNW at around 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

