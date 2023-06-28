Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Cooler and less humid today, Summer-like this weekend

Posted at 4:51 AM, Jun 28, 2023
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A break from the heat and humidity to end the work week. Feeling more like summer this weekend with rain and storm chances building.

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs will drop to the mid 80s with lower humidity. A stray shower is possible this afternoon.

Another nice day tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 80s. We will warm back to the upper 80s on Friday and the humidity will start to build. Watch out for showers and storms moving in by Friday evening to Friday night.

We are back to the summer-like pattern for the weekend and early next week. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. With the building humidity it will feel more like the 90s to triple digits. Scattered showers and storms will return, mainly in the afternoons to evenings.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
A weak trough of low pressure, associated with the remnants of Cindy, continues drifting north about 500 miles to the south of Bermuda. Strong upper-level winds are currently preventing redevelopment of this system, and these environmental conditions are only expected to become marginally favorable for some gradual development later this week.
Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)
Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

