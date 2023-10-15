First Warning Forecast: Cooler and windy to end the weekend, Chilly start to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory for parts of the Southside, Peninsula, and Eastern Shore. Strong NNW winds will trigger some tidal flooding near our mid-morning high tide.

A cooler and windy end to the weekend. A chilly start to the work week, but slowly climbing back to the 70s.

Highs will struggle to reach the mid 60s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few leftover showers possible. More sunshine will break through this afternoon. It will be windy today with NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph. Some minor level flooding is possible near times of high tide.

WTKR News 3

Bundle up Monday morning! Temperatures will dip to the 40s and low 50s. Highs will only reach the low 60s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Winds will start to back down tomorrow.

WTKR News 3

We will slowly warm up as we go through the week. Highs will climb from the low 60s on Monday to the low 70s on Thursday. Expect partly cloudy skies with spotty showers to start the week and more sunshine by midweek.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Sean will continue tracking generally WNW over the central tropical Atlantic. Sean could become a remnant low on Sunday and then is forecast to dissipate on Monday.

Tracking an area of low pressure several hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form within the next couple of days while the system moves west to WNW across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

