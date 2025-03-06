First Warning Forecast: Cooler and windy today, A nice weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler and still windy today. Highs in the 50s and 60s to end the week.

Highs will drop to the mid 50s today, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be windy today, mainly NW at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Expect a mix of clouds with a stray shower possible.

Winds will continue to back down for Friday. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Highs will linger in the 50s and 60s this weekend, warmer on Saturday and cooler on Sunday. A few showers are possible this weekend as another cold front moves through.

Another warming trend to start off next week with highs climbing to near 70 by midweek.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 10-15

