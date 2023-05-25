First Warning Forecast: Cooler and windy today, Soggy and windy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler and windy week. Slim rain chances during the work week. Showers and windy for the holiday weekend.

Highs will only reach the upper 60s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with slim rain chances. Winds will ramp up again today, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

WTKR News 3

Cool, cloudy, and windy on Friday. Highs will return to the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies and slim rain chances. NE winds will continue at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

An area of low pressure will linger along the Carolina coast this weekend. Showers are likely on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with an isolated storm possible. Highs will inch warmer from the upper 60s on Saturday to the mid 70s on Memorial Day. It will be windy all weekend with persistent NE/E winds.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: High

WTKR News 3

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

