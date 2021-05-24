Watch
First Warning Forecast: Cooler and windy with scattered showers to start the week

Posted at 2:08 PM, May 24, 2021
Scattered showers are possible as a cold front moves through this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will linger in the 70s all day, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon. Winds will pick up today, NE/E at 10 to 20 mph.

We will see a mix of clouds again tomorrow with scattered showers. Highs will warm to the low 80s tomorrow. Heat and humidity will return for Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and more sunshine.

Showers and storms will return for the end of the week. We are tracking rain chance for Friday and this weekend. Highs will fall back to the 70s this weekend.

