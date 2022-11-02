First Warning Forecast: Cooler & cloudy today, Back to the 70s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler midweek with a mix of clouds. Warming back to the 70s for the weekend with more sunshine. Tracking rain early next week.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s, near normal for this time of year. Clouds will build in again today, partly cloudy in the morning to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain chances will be slim.

Clouds will clear out through the day tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Temperatures will climb back to the 70s for the end of the week.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to build on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will go up early next week as an area of low pressure moves in along the southern East Coast. As of now, a few showers are possible on Monday, but Tuesday will be our next soggy day.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Lisa is centered about 70 miles NE of Honduras and moving west. On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will move near or north of the Bay Islands of Honduras this morning, make landfall in Belize later today, and then cross northern Guatemala into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected, and Lisa is forecast to become a hurricane during the next several hours over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and continue to intensify today as it approaches Belize.

Tropical Storm Martin is about 755 miles ENE of Bermuda and moving ENE. A northeast turn and rapid acceleration are expected during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and Martin is expected to become a hurricane today before transitioning into a large and powerful extratropical low on Thursday.

